South Africa

WATCH | Polokwane residents welcome Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri home

26 August 2022 - 14:40
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri is currently visiting her home in Limpopo. File photo.
Image: Supplied/Yolanda van der Stoep

Revving motor bikes and cars hooting couldn’t drown out the cheering of Greenside Primary School pupils in Polokwane as Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri kicked off her homecoming tour.

As the fleet of Mercedes-Benz cars drove towards the school, community members lined the streets to welcome the newly crowned beauty queen.

Among the swarm of green uniforms in the school hall were girls wearing sashes and women wearing T-shirts printed with Nokeri’s face.

In a blue dress with the signature floral Tsonga print, Nokeri beamed as she walked among the crowd. 

The 23-year-old danced on stage as pupils sang to welcome her.

Speaking to TimesLIVE ahead of her three-day tour, Nokeri said she was proud to be back home.

“It’s been almost two weeks and it still doesn’t feel real. Seeing my family has made me so emotional. I realised that I haven’t seen them since I was crowned. It takes me back to that moment. We’re all still soaking it in,” Nokeri said.

Nokeri handed out sanitary pads to the schoolgirls and hugged each grade 6 and grade 7 girl who collected a gift pack.

Earlier, she was flanked by several bodyguards as she started her tour at Meropa Casino before the street parade at the school.

From there, she headed to Tzaneen and then her home in Gabaza village.

TimesLIVE

