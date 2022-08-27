To date, the crowdfunding has raised R126,009.29 in donations and R10,000 offline.
'We are desperate to keep our son at the school': Parents crowdfund to raise R175k for Drakensberg pupil
Image: Supplied
The parents of a Drakensberg Boys Choir School pupil have turned to crowdfunding in a bid to raise R 175,000 in school fees to keep their son at the prestigious school in KwaZulu-Natal.
Ethan Palangangwe's parents, Kagisho and Candice, started crowdfunding to raise the money for the grade 6 pupil's next academic year.
Ethan is from Eastridge, Mitchells Plain in Cape Town. His journey at the prestigious school started in 2021. Before that he attended Mandalay Primary School.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Ethan's father said they were desperate to keep their son at the school to advance his musical and personal growth.
“As a family, we have witnessed Ethan’s phenomenal development in education, music and personal growth. We don’t want to deprive him of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“Drakensberg Boys Choir School is the only school of its kind in Africa and we are desperate to keep our son at the school to follow his dreams and represent his country.”
‘I can’t let my son down’: Mom starts R180k crowdfunding to keep her son at Drakensberg Boys Choir School
Kagisho said any additional funds raised would be used to cover Ethan's education in years to come.
“We need the financial support to ensure that Ethan is able to stay at the school that is recognised as a national treasure.”
Ethan was one of the boys featured in the school's latest music video Butter, which was released last month and shot in Umhlanga, Durban.
Those who want to donate to Ethan's tuition can make a direct deposit in his name to Drakensberg Boys Choir School using the following information:
Account: First National Bank
Account name: Drakensberg Boys Choir School
Account number: 5088 0023 227
Branch code: 220325
Reference: Ethan Palangangwe
