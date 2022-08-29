Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh apply for bail, trial postponed to October

The R93m Transnet fraud and corruption case has been postponed to October as the state has undertaken to have presented the charge sheet to the accused by then.
Two former Transnet group executives, Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh, who are being joined in the matter, made a formal bail application on Monday. They were arrested with Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, who are also making bail applications.
The four are expected to appear in October on the charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption and money laundering.
Molefe and Singh's arrests took place on Monday morning and were carried out by the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Directorate, assisted by members of the Hawks.
They will be joined in the case against former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, former acting CFO Garry Pita, former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood and his employee Daniel Roy, and Kuben Moodley, owner of Albatime.
Piet du Plessis, who represents Moodley and Gama, asked the court to make it an order that before October 14, the defence lawyers have to be presented with a final charge sheet.
Legal representatives of the other accused supported the move.
Magistrate Emmanuel Magampa asked the state to commit that before the next appearance date, the defence lawyers would have been served with a final charge sheet.
Advocate Thembela Bakamela, appearing for the state, said even though he had difficulties in committing to a specific date, he would commit that before the next appearance the charge sheet and final disclosures would have been made to the defence.
TimesLIVE Premium previously reported the charges relate to R93m which Transnet paid Trillian for organising a R30bn club loan to help buy 1,064 locomotives. It was allegedly a double payment as Transnet had already paid Regiments, where Wood was also a director, for the work. Trillian allegedly did nothing to earn the fee but invoiced Transnet.
The locomotives deal ballooned from R38bn to R54.5bn, and the controversial Gupta brothers allegedly received about R6bn in kickbacks, the state capture inquiry found.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
