South Africa

Runner's death mars return of Comrades Marathon

29 August 2022 - 11:25
Mzamo Mthembu collapsed while running the Comrades on Sunday.
Mzamo Mthembu collapsed while running the Comrades on Sunday.
Image: Hollywoodbets Athletic Club

Condolences are pouring in for a Durban runner who died during the Comrades Marathon on Sunday.

Mzamo Mthembu, who was part of the Hollywoodbets Athletics Club, collapsed near Pinetown en route to Durban, where the race ended.

He was among almost 16,000 runners who participated in the iconic endurance race, which was held after two years following Covid-19 restrictions.

Hollywoodbets Athletic Club posted about Mthembu's death on Facebook.

“It’s a dark day! It is with a heavy heart to announce the passing of Hollywoodbets Athletics Club athlete Mzamo Mthembu who was doing Comrades Marathon yesterday.

“He had complications along the route and collapsed in Pinetown and was taken to Westville Hospital where he sadly passed away.”

Facebook users expressed shock at Mthembu's death. A teammate posted: “Still can't believe this, we trained together for comrades, had a prayer as a team at the start not knowing it's a last prayer together, totally broken.”

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube conveyed her condolences at a Comrades prizegiving ceremony in Durban on Monday.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences. We also wish athletes who are in hospital a speedy recovery,” she said.

The Comrades Marathon Association was not immediately available for comment.

TimesLIVE

