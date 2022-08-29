With 67,759 posts, Sun City came in at 12 on the list. Being surrounded by the bush and wildlife earned the resort a spot.
Sun City gaining likes as one of the world's most Instagrammable casinos
Image: Sun International
Sun City ranks among the top 15 most picturesque casinos in the world on Instagram.
This is according to www.bestcasinosites.net, which sought to find gambling spots that inspire the most posts on the social media site.
“Casinos aren’t just a place to gamble, they can also be picturesque places to stay. From the fountains of the Bellagio to the Egyptian-inspired pyramid of the Luxor, casinos make iconic Instagram snaps with their decadent architecture and interior design,” it said.
Bestcasinosites.net collated a seed list of 43 of the most iconic casinos from around the world from an assortment of articles from Architectural Digest, Trips To Discover, New York Spaces, Space Coast Daily, Town & Country Magazine, Our Culture Mag, Cool Things, Finances Online and One World 365.
Instagram was then scoured to find the most used relevant hashtag per casino and each was then ranked in popularity.
With 67,759 posts, Sun City came in at 12 on the list. Being surrounded by the bush and wildlife earned the resort a spot.
The Bellagio in Las Vegas took the top position with a whopping 2,988,380 posts that have the hashtag #Bellagio.
According to Bestcasinosites.net the result is “not surprising as this Las Vegas resort and casino is synonymous with the word 'luxury' with its 460-ft [140m] fountains becoming a tourist attraction in their own right”.
Marina Bay Sands in Singapore ranked second with 1,910,335 posts. It's the only casino in the top 10 that isn’t based in the US. This casino makes for a unique Instagram snap as a huge boat-like structure sits atop the buildings.
MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas was third with 1,537,806 posts containing the hashtag #mgmgrand.
“This Vegas icon shines a distinctive emerald green surrounded by waterfalls and fountains, making it an appropriate place for Instagram pics.”
