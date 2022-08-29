×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sun City gaining likes as one of the world's most Instagrammable casinos

29 August 2022 - 11:06
Sun City ranks among the top 15 most Instagrammable casinos in the world. File photo.
Sun City ranks among the top 15 most Instagrammable casinos in the world. File photo.
Image: Sun International

Sun City ranks among the top 15 most picturesque casinos in the world on Instagram.

This is according to www.bestcasinosites.net, which sought to find gambling spots that inspire the most posts on the social media site.

“Casinos aren’t just a place to gamble, they can also be picturesque places to stay. From the fountains of the Bellagio to the Egyptian-inspired pyramid of the Luxor, casinos make iconic Instagram snaps with their decadent architecture and interior design,” it said.

Bestcasinosites.net collated a seed list of 43 of the most iconic casinos from around the world from an assortment of articles from Architectural Digest, Trips To Discover, New York Spaces, Space Coast Daily, Town & Country Magazine, Our Culture Mag, Cool Things, Finances Online and One World 365.

Instagram was then scoured to find the most used relevant hashtag per casino and each was then ranked in popularity.

#Samas28 first night celebrates artists and set the tone for a 'fiery' night two

26 Golden gongs were awarded on the first night of #Samas28 and the winners include Shekinah, Msaki, Nomfundo Moh and Mandisi Dyantyis.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

With 67,759 posts, Sun City came in at 12 on the list. Being surrounded by the bush and wildlife earned the resort a spot.

The Bellagio in Las Vegas took the top position with a whopping 2,988,380 posts that have the hashtag #Bellagio.

According to Bestcasinosites.net the result is “not surprising as this Las Vegas resort and casino is synonymous with the word 'luxury' with its 460-ft [140m] fountains becoming a tourist attraction in their own right”.

Marina Bay Sands in Singapore ranked second with 1,910,335 posts. It's the only casino in the top 10 that isn’t based in the US. This casino makes for a unique Instagram snap as a huge boat-like structure sits atop the buildings.

MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas was third with 1,537,806 posts containing the hashtag #mgmgrand.

“This Vegas icon shines a distinctive emerald green surrounded by waterfalls and fountains, making it an appropriate place for Instagram pics.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

10 fun things to do at Sun City (mostly) with your clothes on

The resort's many pools are a huge crowd puller in summertime, but there's plenty of adventure to be had where you stay fully clothed and dry too
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Revamped Sun City ready to welcome back the post-pandemic crowds

After using the shutdown to upgrade ageing facilities and add new offerings, the future looks bright for SA's legendary resort
Lifestyle
3 months ago

SA has the most Insta-worthy scuba diving spot in the world: survey

SA has trumped the Bahamas for having the most Instagram-worthy scuba diving spot in the world.
News
6 months ago

The best spots to snap a selfie in SA's most Instagrammable public gardens

If you don't have your own garden, don't stress: the country's major cities boast an abundance of public green spaces you can enjoy — and snap photos ...
Lifestyle
10 months ago

SA trains named among the world's most Instagrammable and luxurious

You don't have to head overseas to board two of the globe's swankiest trains.
Lifestyle
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We are desperate to keep our son at the school': Parents crowdfund to raise ... South Africa
  2. ‘It’s us or the ANC’: John Steenhuisen’s ultimatum to EFF Politics
  3. Paul Mashatile steams ahead in deputy race Politics
  4. Pick and pay less: which supermarket is the cheapest for grocery shopping? News
  5. I was right and will not apologise, says defiant Ramathuba News

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...