Teens to face charges after 'dog fighting' bust in Cape Town
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Seven dogs allegedly “being trained for fighting” have been rescued in Cape Town in a bust that will see teenagers face criminal charges.
The animals were recovered behind the Swartklip Indoor Sports Centre in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, after a tip-off on Friday.
“The culprits, all minors, were found to be between the ages of 15 and 17,” the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and Cape Town law enforcement said in a joint statement on Monday.
“Seven dogs were rescued. All of the dogs were young and being trained for fighting.”
A case of dog fighting will be opened against the teens under the Animals Protection Act.
The law enforcement animal control unit was thanked for their swift response to assist the SPCA.
“Dog fighting is not a sport or entertainment,” said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith. “It’s cruel, illegal and those who participate are lacking in basic humanity. The law should punish those who inflict cruelty on any human or animal knowingly and wilfully with the maximum penalty.”
Dog fighting is illegal and a person found guilty of being involved is liable for a fine of R80,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 24 months, with a criminal record.
It is a crime to be involved in the fighting of animals or to own, keep, train or breed animals used for fighting. It is also illegal to buy, sell or import these animals.
“Moreover, it is a criminal offence to incite, encourage or allow any animal to attack another animal or to fight. It is a crime to promote animal fighting for monetary gain or entertainment. It is also a crime to allow any of these activities to take place on a property you own, live on or have control of.
“It is a crime to watch dog fighting, as is being on the same property where dog fighting is taking place.”
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA and the law enforcement unit announced in early 2021 they would join forces to tackle dog fighting in Cape Town.
