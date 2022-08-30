×

South Africa

Cable thieves caught red-handed on busy Durban road

30 August 2022 - 13:31
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A municipal official raised the alarm when he saw the 'brazen' suspects removing cables on Margaret Mncadi Avenue.
Image: via Facebook

Two men were nabbed while allegedly stealing cables in broad daylight on a busy road in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.

The eThekwini municipality said a municipal official raised the alarm when he saw the “brazen” suspects removing cables on Margaret Mncadi Avenue.

Durban metro police arrested the pair within 10 minutes and they were found in possession of tools used to remove the cable.

Two cable thieves were nabbed within 10 minutes by the Metro Police. The police intercepted the pair after a Municipal...

Posted by EThekwini Municipality on Tuesday, August 30, 2022

TimesLIVE

