Two men were nabbed while allegedly stealing cables in broad daylight on a busy road in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.
The eThekwini municipality said a municipal official raised the alarm when he saw the “brazen” suspects removing cables on Margaret Mncadi Avenue.
Durban metro police arrested the pair within 10 minutes and they were found in possession of tools used to remove the cable.
Cable thieves caught red-handed on busy Durban road
Image: via Facebook
Two men were nabbed while allegedly stealing cables in broad daylight on a busy road in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.
The eThekwini municipality said a municipal official raised the alarm when he saw the “brazen” suspects removing cables on Margaret Mncadi Avenue.
Durban metro police arrested the pair within 10 minutes and they were found in possession of tools used to remove the cable.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Hundreds jailed for many years for stealing copper, gold and diamonds
Two men caught cutting Telkom cables in Pretoria sentenced to 15 years in jail
Scrapyard manager bust as City Power records 17 cable theft cases at weekend
Soweto community rallies to protect electricity box
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos