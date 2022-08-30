DA against pupils 'forced' to wear traditional attire to school to honour King Misuzulu

In a statement, the DA said it supports the marking of the historic occasion as long as no pupils are forced to observe it.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has weighed in on the provincial education department's call for pupils to wear traditional attire to school on Tuesday to celebrate the coronation of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu.
The department issued a circular stating that August 30 would be a day for schools to celebrate and honour the king.
“It is in that regard that the MEC for education in KZN, Mbali Frazer, is dedicating Tuesday as a day for schools and the department to celebrate this historic event. The MEC is, therefore, requesting all schools in the province to participate in this celebration by encouraging all teachers and all other employees to wear their traditional attire on Tuesday.”
The circular said Frazer was committed to working with the king in pursuit of quality public education in the province.
“That is part of the department's dedication and honour to the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, the patron of education, who dedicated his time and resources towards transformation of education in the province.”
Wear traditional clothes to school to honour new Zulu king, KZN education MEC urges pupils
In a statement, the DA said it supports the marking of the historic occasion as long as no pupils are forced to observe it.
The party said the department must respect the right to practise religion and culture in keeping with SA's Bill of Rights.
“SA is a culturally diverse country with the Bill of Rights ensuring the right to practise one’s religion and culture in keeping with the law. This must be respected by all.
“Schools have 'civvies' days and it is common to be out of uniform on such days. As long as principals and school governing bodies are in agreement, the department — and least of all the MEC — cannot force them to do anything not within their explicit area of management.”
The DA said it respects the reigning king and his rise to the throne.
“We wish him a long and successful reign and we are hopeful that his influence of good will be passed on to our pupils, as was the habit of the late king.”
Online, many echoed the DA's statement, saying wearing of traditional attire to school to celebrate the king should be voluntary and not imposed.
