South Africa

SA women risk unplanned pregnancies due to stockouts of contraceptives

A recent study reveals contraceptives represent about 40% of all medicine shortages in at least seven of the provinces surveyed

30 August 2022 - 15:42

Young South African women have to go without contraception and risk falling pregnant as public healthcare facilities experience chronic shortages of birth-control medication...

