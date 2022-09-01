Judiciary ready to deal with corruption, but whistle-blowers must be protected: Zondo

He said evidence at the commission of inquiry into state capture showed parliament had the power to do so, but didn't.
Money looted from state-owned entities (SOEs) could have been used to address SA’s problems.
This is the sentiment of chief justice Raymond Zondo, who delivered a keynote address at a seminar in Johannesburg on Thursday.
He said the country was captured for private purposes and billions in taxpayers' money was stolen.
“I think if I had been told a few years back that something like this could be allowed in government I would have not believed it. Private people could have had so much influence on the head of state. They could have had officials they didn’t want in SOEs kicked out and replaced by those [they did]."
Zondo said the money could have been used to build clinics and schools, get rid of mud schools and dehumanising toilet facilities in those in rural areas.
“It could have been used to build bridges and roads, and maintain essential infrastructure, but that was not done and the country and its people continue to suffer,” he said, criticising parliament for not stopping state capture.
He said evidence at the commission of inquiry into state capture showed parliament had the power to do so, but didn't.
“Many times opposition parties tabled motions for the establishment of inquiries to look into allegations about the influence of the Guptas on the [former] president [Jacob Zuma], but the majority party did not allow this."
According to Zondo, the question that arises is whether MPs who were aware of the evidence that was being unveiled in the media and public domain in this regard were acting to protect the interests of the people or the party.
Zondo said SA had emerged from state capture and focus was now needed to ensure it doesn't happen again.
“We need to focus on what we need to do to drastically bring down corruption in our country because it has reached a completely unacceptable level."
He said the legal framework and institutions to do so existed, but there were gaps which seemingly affected their determination to deal with corruption.
“One of the things we need to remember as we seek to ensure we are ready to tackle any future state capture and corruption is that the protection of whistle-blowers is paramount.
“If we do not look after these whistle-blowers who helped the country during state capture, they will not be available the next time when we need them. Others will look at how we have treated these whistle-blowers and they will not come forward. There is no way we can defend or make a serious dent in corruption without whistle-blowers.
“We must create a conducive environment and ensure they are properly protected. I can assure everyone present here that the judiciary stands ready to do its part to deal with corruption and state capture,” he said.
