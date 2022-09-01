×

South Africa

Musina ring road will facilitate greater trade between SA, Zim: Mbalula

01 September 2022 - 18:54
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Image: Sunday Times

The newly-opened Musina ring road will help facilitate greater trade and economic activity between SA and Zimbabwe, as well other Sadc countries.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said this on Thursday as he officially opened the new section of the N1 west of Musina in Limpopo.

The project was undertaken to divert traffic around Musina to the west and will significantly reduce travelling time between SA and Zimbabwe.

The Musina ring road, a SA National Roads Agency project, cost of R700m and created much-needed jobs and economic opportunities for local communities.

“This road will facilitate better mobility and the safe movement of goods, services and people in and around Musina. It will also help to facilitate greater trade and economic activity between SA and our northern neighbour Zimbabwe, as well other countries in the Southern African Development Community,” Mbalula said.

The minister said president Cyril Ramaphosa had given government clear instructions to ensure it moved with speed to invest in and build new infrastructure, create jobs and help to grow the South African economy.

“This is critically important, especially as part of our economic recovery programme following the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Today’s opening of the Musina ring road is evidence that Sanral and all government agencies are carrying out the mandate of the president,” said Mbalula. 

