The Hawks have been arresting suspects linked to the unrest, looting and criminality that gripped parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
The violence and looting broke out after days of protests in KwaZulu-Natal linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma and quickly spread to parts of Gauteng.
The unrest left 354 people dead, communities in ruins and cost billions in damage.
Forty-six people have been arrested — 11 of them last Tuesday.
“Ten arrests were effected in various areas around Gauteng and one in [the] Western Cape, which brings the total number of arrested alleged instigators since the commencement of the operation to 46,” Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said.
Suspects are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on charges of conspiracy to incite public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to arson.
POLL | Is eight years in jail for July 2021 unrest looter fair?
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
An eight-year prison sentence for a man guilty of looting during the July 2021 unrest has sparked fierce debate.
The Durban regional court found Njabulo Ncube guilty of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft after he stole groceries from a shop in Umbilo.
“During the public violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal last year, Ncube and a group of others broke into a shop in the Umbilo area and stole groceries. They were arrested by police passing by,” said KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.
Ncube said he could not pay the R27,000 damages he was found guilty of or pay a fine.
While some applauded the sentence, claiming it may deter looters in future, others thought it was too harsh.
The Hawks have been arresting suspects linked to the unrest, looting and criminality that gripped parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
The violence and looting broke out after days of protests in KwaZulu-Natal linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma and quickly spread to parts of Gauteng.
The unrest left 354 people dead, communities in ruins and cost billions in damage.
Forty-six people have been arrested — 11 of them last Tuesday.
“Ten arrests were effected in various areas around Gauteng and one in [the] Western Cape, which brings the total number of arrested alleged instigators since the commencement of the operation to 46,” Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said.
Suspects are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on charges of conspiracy to incite public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to arson.
TimesLIVE previously ran a poll asking what punishment those found guilty of instigating unrest should face.
PODCAST | The bloodiest days in SA's democratic history
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
July looter sentenced to eight years in jail
Nine more arrests in Gauteng over July 2021 unrest
Arrest of two more alleged July unrest instigators brings total to 46
JULY UNREST | Hawks nab eight more riot instigator suspects in KZN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos