South Africa

Calm restored at Kalafong Hospital after days of anti-foreigner protests

02 September 2022 - 15:11
Operation Dudula and EFF members clashed outside Kalafong Hospital this week.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Tensions at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, eased on Friday, with no protests or heated conflicts. 

When TimesLIVE visited the facility in the morning, patients were entering without being harassed and asked their nationalities by Operation Dudula, whose members were nowhere to be seen. 

A few police vehicles were stationed at the entrance and five men wearing EFF regalia stood outside the hospital.

On Thursday tempers ran high as Operation Dudula and EFF members exchanged blows. The EFF is opposed to Dudula's attempts to bar foreigners from accessing medical care.

As Dudula members sjamboked the red berets, they retaliated by throwing stones and bottles.

This unfolded while health minister Joe Phaahla was inside the hospital to assess the protests' impact. 

Operation Dudula continued gathering at the hospital in spite of a Pretoria high court interdict, obtained on August 26, ordering the organisation to stop threatening, preventing and denying patients (deemed non-South African) and hospital staff from accessing the facility.

Phaahla said its actions violated the constitution and deprived people of their rights.

The minister added that he had a fruitful discussion with Operation Dudula leaders and they had agreed on a process of engagement. 

TimesLIVE

