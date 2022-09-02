×

South Africa

Driver dies after vehicle lands in Durban swimming pool

02 September 2022 - 11:54
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The vehicle landed upside down in a residential swimming pool in Amanzimtoti.
Image: supplied

A driver who was trapped in a vehicle that landed in a swimming pool in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, on Friday has succumbed to his injuries.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the vehicle ploughed through a fence and landed upside down in a residential swimming pool. 

“Advanced life support paramedics from Emer-G-Med are in attendance. We are awaiting the assistance of the police search and rescue unit to access the patient,” he said. 

He later said the driver had been freed.

“Assessment has revealed no signs of life and he has been declared dead on the scene.”

TimesLIVE

