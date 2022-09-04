×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Low water pressure for these parts of Joburg

04 September 2022 - 12:42 By TimesLIVE
Low pressure to intermittent supply of water is affecting a range of suburbs in Johannesburg after a power failure affected reservoirs, says Rand Water. Stock photo.
Low pressure to intermittent supply of water is affecting a range of suburbs in Johannesburg after a power failure affected reservoirs, says Rand Water. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS

Low pressure to intermittent supply of water is affecting several suburbs in Johannesburg after a power failure affected reservoirs, says Rand Water.

The suburbs are Northcliff, Florida, Hursthill, Fairlands, Cresta, Honeydew, Cosmo City, Heldekruin, Fleurhof, Soweto, Whiteridge North, Watervaldal and Corriemoor.

Rand Water’s Eikenhof booster pump station experienced a power failure at about 7pm on Saturday that affected 50% of its water-pumping capacity.

The power failure was as a result of a trip on one of City Power’s transformers that supplies electricity to Eikenhof, said Rand Water.

Power supply to the Eikenhof station was restored just before 4am on Sunday.

While the station has resumed pumping at its full capacity of 1,200Ml/d, there is a decrease in water storage levels at the Meredale, Waterval and Weltevreden reservoirs which supply water to the City of Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Tshwane drags feet in providing clean water to Hammanskaal: Senzo Mchunu

Minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu on Friday said Tshwane has been dragging its feet on resolving water issues in Hammanskraal.
News
1 week ago

DG in KZN premier’s office to spend another night in cell over Mhlathuze Water probe

Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize and her co-accused face charges of corruption, intimidation, obstructing the course of justice and fraud
News
4 days ago

Senzo Mchunu briefs media on state of water provision

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu will on Friday give an update on the state of water provision.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA to introduce new driver's licence card South Africa
  2. Hawks, NPA rubbish Phala Phala accused's allegations South Africa
  3. Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura Politics
  4. Sandton 'fraud kingpin had biometric information deleted from prison' South Africa
  5. Meet the man tasked with the massive job of tightening up SA’s borders News

Latest Videos

Violence flares up in Nyanga
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...