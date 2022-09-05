A fire broke out at the Legal Practice Council’s Gauteng office in Pretoria on Monday.
Deputy chief of Tshwane emergency services Charles Mabaso said four people sustained minor injuries.
“Two of the four have suffered smoke inhalation and one is a known diabetic patient.
“The other two suffered minor bruises, which we can say is assault,” he said.
It is believed two people suspected of setting the fire were involved in a scuffle with security officers.
Arson suspected at Legal Practice Council offices in Tshwane
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange/TimesLIVE
Mabaso confirmed the security team suspect arson to be the cause of the fire.
“We cannot confirm arson at this time, but that’s the information we received at the scene.”
Mabaso said emergency services arrived soon after 7am to find the building on fire.
“Three floors were burning. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze and evacuate people.”
