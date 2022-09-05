Father and two children allegedly robbed on stretch of beach near Zimbali

Gunmen allegedly held up a father and his two children while they were taking a walk on the beach near Zimbali on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.
The incident occurred near the Tongaat River mouth, close to the coastal estate, at around sunset on Friday.
It is understood the family was approached by three armed men, who made off with cellphones and cash.
Riza Mohamed Sadack, spokesperson for the Community Emergency Response Team (Cert), told TimesLIVE the incident occurred on the beach near Zimbali. He said several robberies have taken place at the Tongaat River mouth and La Mercy lagoon recently.
“It is believed that between three or four suspects armed with firearms, possibly using a white or silver vehicle with GP registration, are involved.
“We urge the public, especially fishermen, to avoid isolated beaches and to walk in groups.”
Sadack said beachgoers should avoid carrying cellphones and wearing jewellery.
Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
