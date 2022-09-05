×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Five adverts that stirred racial tension under spotlight in SAHRC inquiry

05 September 2022 - 12:29
The inquiry into racism in the advertising industry by the SA Human Rights Commission continues on Monday. Stock photo.
The inquiry into racism in the advertising industry by the SA Human Rights Commission continues on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Taras Tsurka

The inquiry into racism and discrimination in the advertising industry by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) continues this week. 

Here are five advertisements that have sparked public outrage and formal complaints in recent years:

TREsemme hair care

Around September 2020, Clicks published a TREsemme SA advert on its website which depicted black women’s hair as dull and damaged, alongside pictures of white women’s hair marked “normal” and “flat and fine”.

The pharmacy chain had to close shop for several days after protests flared across the country and TREsemme products were removed from their shelves.

Chicken Licken Big John burger

Towards the end of 2018, Chicken Licken published what was known as the Big John burger ad. The advertisement was criticised for making light of the colonisation of the land and people of Africa by Europeans.

Advertising sector thrives off undermining black women, says Mandisa Mashego

Racism, discrimination and undermining of particularly black women and children in advertising encapsulates the character of society at large, former ...
News
6 days ago

H&M ‘coolest monkey in the jungle’ hoodie

In early 2018, H&M published an online advert featuring a black boy wearing a hoodie with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle”. It was removed after widespread anger from customers‚ the public and the company’s employees.

Nivea 

Skincare brand Nivea came under fire in 2017 for an advert that aired in Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon. The advert featured former Miss Nigeria Omowunmi Akinnifesi, who applied a body lotion to instantly turn her skin lighter.

The company withdrew the advert for Natural Fairness lotions after it was criticised for perpetuating colourism among black women. 

Feed a Child hunger awareness using a dog

In July 2014, Feed a Child, in an attempt to raise awareness about starving children, published a triggering television advert in which a seemingly rich white woman feeds a black child as if the child was her dog.

The tagline read: “The average domestic dog eats better than millions of children.”

While shock was the intended reaction, the advert also invoked racial stereotypes and involved likening the condition of African children to pets.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Women portrayed as 'domesticated, sex objects or weak' in adverts, SAHRC hears

SA advertisers portray women as domesticated, sex objects or weak, Commission for Gender Equality CEO Jamela Robertson said on Thursday.
News
5 months ago

Boycott brands using ad agencies opposed to transformation, insiders say

Brands that support "window dressing" advertising agencies who refuse to transform should be penalised by consumer boycotts, say some industry ...
News
5 months ago

Racism rife in SA advertising, says adman. No, it’s been klapped out, says IRR

Founder of agency says when black people started to demand transformation they were silenced
News
5 months ago

EDITORIAL | Advertising is everywhere, which is why it should be monitored

Adverts hold up a mirror to society. In SA our diverse cultures and how they are depicted must be considered
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

LISTEN | Ndlozi to SAHRC: 'Impose R50bn fines for racism in advertising'

EFF head of political education Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has suggested fining the SA advertising industry R50bn for practising racism over the years.
Politics
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA to introduce new driver's licence card South Africa
  2. New Zulu queen sings her heart out and weeps at first public engagement News
  3. Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura Politics
  4. Hawks, NPA rubbish Phala Phala accused's allegations South Africa
  5. Family in turmoil after learning of baby-switch — 14 years later News

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Violence flares up in Nyanga