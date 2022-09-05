×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gauteng top cop praises detectives for investigations that led to lengthy sentences

05 September 2022 - 21:02 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has praised detectives whose investigations have led to courts imposing 17 life terms with over 1,100 years in prison for 51 accused in 40 separate cases. File photo.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has praised detectives whose investigations have led to courts imposing 17 life terms with over 1,100 years in prison for 51 accused in 40 separate cases. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela on Monday commended detectives who, in the past few weeks, collectively secured 17 life terms with more than 1,100 years in prison for 51 accused in 40 separate cases.

Police said the convicted criminals faced charges including murder, attempted murder, rape, tampering with essential infrastructure, house and business robberies and car hijackings.

In one of the cases, the Germiston magistrate’s court on August 30 sentenced seven accused to two life imprisonment terms each and a collective additional 450 years.

The accused were found guilty on charges that included murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Bheki Cele says it’s all hands on deck in war against cable theft

Police minister Bheki Cele says the government is not just standing by and doing nothing amid unprecedented theft of copper cables and destruction of ...
Politics
4 days ago

On June 1 2019, Xolani Beme, Bhekizenzo Buthelezi, Khululekane Buthelezi, Ntokozo Khumalo, Kenneth Mabanga, Tladi Monaheng and Pule Tsotetsi robbed a business in Rondebult. Two people were killed before they fled the scene with stolen goods.

“The case was assigned to W/O Isaac Langa, a detective based at Elsburg detective service. Langa commenced with his investigation which led him to arrest the suspects within a couple of weeks after the incident took place,” police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said.

Through the application of forensic techniques and the meticulousness of Langa, a solid case was presented in court.

In another case, the Pretoria North magistrate's court sentenced two men to 15 years’ imprisonment each for tampering with essential infrastructure.

“Our detectives' unwavering efforts in court are an indication of our efforts in addressing the scourge of serious and violent crimes in the province. Quality investigation and commitment by our members will ultimately restore the community's faith in the SA Police Service,” said Mawela.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Ipid report flags ‘assault investigations’ at 70 police stations in Western Cape

One third of the 662 cases referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for investigation in the Western Cape in the 2021/22 ...
News
8 hours ago

DG in KZN premier’s office linked to bogus NIA whistle-blower visit

Details of how the chair of Mhlathuze Water blew the whistle on a R37m tender which resulted in a bogus visit from a National Intelligence agent and ...
News
1 day ago

Video footage critical to Krugersdorp rape case uncovered by cops, says Cele

The investigators probing the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, in July are making headway as police have obtained a video ...
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA to introduce new driver's licence card South Africa
  2. New Zulu queen sings her heart out and weeps at first public engagement News
  3. Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura Politics
  4. Hawks, NPA rubbish Phala Phala accused's allegations South Africa
  5. Family in turmoil after learning of baby-switch — 14 years later News

Latest Videos

Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'
Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate