Gauteng top cop praises detectives for investigations that led to lengthy sentences
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela on Monday commended detectives who, in the past few weeks, collectively secured 17 life terms with more than 1,100 years in prison for 51 accused in 40 separate cases.
Police said the convicted criminals faced charges including murder, attempted murder, rape, tampering with essential infrastructure, house and business robberies and car hijackings.
In one of the cases, the Germiston magistrate’s court on August 30 sentenced seven accused to two life imprisonment terms each and a collective additional 450 years.
The accused were found guilty on charges that included murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
Bheki Cele says it’s all hands on deck in war against cable theft
In another case, the Pretoria North magistrate's court sentenced two men to 15 years’ imprisonment each for tampering with essential infrastructure.
“Our detectives' unwavering efforts in court are an indication of our efforts in addressing the scourge of serious and violent crimes in the province. Quality investigation and commitment by our members will ultimately restore the community's faith in the SA Police Service,” said Mawela.
