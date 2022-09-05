×

South Africa

Malema firearm trial in East London delayed to January 2023

05 September 2022 - 12:32 By Sithandiwe Velaphi
EFF leader Julius Malema’s trial over allegations that he discharged a firearm in public, which was set for this week at the East London regional court, was postponed on Monday. File photo.
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL

EFF leader Julius Malema’s trial over allegations that he discharged a firearm in public, which was set for this week at the East London regional court, was postponed in absentia by the court on Monday morning.

Malema and his co-accused, Gerhardus Adriaan Snyman, stand accused of firing an automatic rifle during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

The trial was postponed because Malema’s legal defence, Laurence Hodes,, was busy with the Life Esidimeni inquest. He had informed the court before the trial date.

State prosecutor Joel Cesar said the state was ready for trial but not opposed to the postponement.

Regional court magistrate Twanet Olivier was also not opposed to the postponement.

Malema and Snyman have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial is now set down to run from January 30 to February 3.

DispatchLIVE

