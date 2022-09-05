×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Manhunt underway after five women gang-raped, funeral parlour staff assaulted

05 September 2022 - 07:08
Police launched investigations after five women were allegedly gang-raped in Limpopo. File photo.
Police launched investigations after five women were allegedly gang-raped in Limpopo. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Police have launched an investigation in Malipsdrift in Limpopo after five women were allegedly gang-raped, one man was shot and wounded and six others assaulted by a group of gun-wielding suspects.

The suspects allegedly stormed into two funeral parlours on the R37 early on Sunday morning.

According to police, two female friends were on their way to visit a boyfriend working at a funeral parlour. They were walking on the R37 when they were accosted by six men who grabbed them.

They were taken to the first mortuary where the suspects shot and injured one employee, said Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

The men proceeded to the next mortuary and on arrival found three female and six male employees.

“All six males were severely assaulted by the suspects, allegedly using the butts of their firearms, until they fell unconscious. All five females were gang-raped and robbed of their cellphones and other belongings. The suspects thereafter took an undisclosed amount of money from the safe and fled the scene,” he said.

Mojapelo said the victims were discovered by another employee reporting for duty and police were alerted.

“On arrival at the scene they found the badly injured victims. Some female victims were also assaulted. The victims were transported to the hospital for medical treatment,” he said.

Limpopo provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe activated a team of investigators to hunt for the suspects.

“ I urge community members to come forward with information to assist the police in cracking these cases as speedily as possible,” said Hadebe.

Five counts of rape, three counts of kidnapping, attempted murder and business robbery have been opened and police investigations are unfolding.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Top brass visit Krugersdorp gang rape site again

Community members spoke with Bheki Cele, who reassured them police would continue to monitor the situation.
News
13 hours ago

Life in jail for serial rapist 'apostle' who promised to help people get jobs

The high court in Mbizana has found Hlumelo Dywili guilty of rape and human trafficking, and sentenced him to six life terms.
News
4 days ago

Three life terms for Mpumalanga serial rapist

A serial rapist from Mpumalanga will most likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Gauteng cop shot dead while having haircut at street barber South Africa
  2. Security guard shot as robbers flee with cash in Bushbuckridge South Africa
  3. Cop loses her gun and ammo to crooks ahead of planned graveyard visit with ... South Africa
  4. Manhunt under way for two 'dangerous' escaped detainees South Africa

Most read

  1. SA to introduce new driver's licence card South Africa
  2. New Zulu queen sings her heart out and weeps at first public engagement News
  3. Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura Politics
  4. Hawks, NPA rubbish Phala Phala accused's allegations South Africa
  5. Family in turmoil after learning of baby-switch — 14 years later News

Latest Videos

Violence flares up in Nyanga
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...