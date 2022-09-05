×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

NPA withdraws double murder charges against Mandla Msibi, co-accused

05 September 2022 - 12:58
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
Former Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi
Former Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi
Image: SUPPLIED

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn double murder charges against former Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi and five others.

This emerged in court on Monday when judge Brian Mashile of the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela released Msibi along with his co-accused Joseph Charlie Ngwenya, Tsepo Eddie Matsane, Anele Sonke Mnisi, Njabulo Mkhonto and Sibusiso Vincent Mdhluli.

They had been out on bail after being accused of the double murder of Sindela Lubisi and Dingaan Ngwenya and the attempted murder of Sfiso Mpila in August last year at a shisanyama in Mbombela.

They were arrested on October 11 after handing themselves in at the Mbombela police station. 

On Monday there was tight security outside court and police were monitoring the situation and had blocked the entrance to the court while ANC supporters, mostly from Pienaar outside Hazyview, where Msibi hails from, sang struggle songs. 

Mashile’s announcement sent waves of celebrations throughout the court gallery.

The NPA has not explained why it withdrew its case. 

Among those at court to support Msibi were social development MEC and ANC deputy provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, former health MEC Gillion Mashego and former community safety security and liaison MEC Pat Ngomane. 

Msibi is the ANC treasurer in Mpumalanga. He lost his MEC position when premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane fired him two days after he was charged. 

This is a developing story.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Push to have Mandla Msibi and Zandile Gumede vacate ANC positions thwarted

ANC leaders who were elected despite facing criminal charges will stay in their positions for now, according to senior party leaders who attended ...
Politics
3 months ago

ANC's step aside resolution comes knocking for murder-accused Mandla Msibi

The newly elected treasurer of the ANC in Mpumalanga, Mandla Msibi, has been asked to step aside barely two days after being endorsed for the ...
Politics
5 months ago

Murder-accused ANC member to contest Mpumalanga position despite 'step aside' rule

Murder-accused Mpumalanga politician Mandla Msibi will be allowed to contest for a leadership position at the ANC's provincial congress this weekend ...
Politics
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA to introduce new driver's licence card South Africa
  2. New Zulu queen sings her heart out and weeps at first public engagement News
  3. Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura Politics
  4. Hawks, NPA rubbish Phala Phala accused's allegations South Africa
  5. Family in turmoil after learning of baby-switch — 14 years later News

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Violence flares up in Nyanga