The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn double murder charges against former Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi and five others.
This emerged in court on Monday when judge Brian Mashile of the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela released Msibi along with his co-accused Joseph Charlie Ngwenya, Tsepo Eddie Matsane, Anele Sonke Mnisi, Njabulo Mkhonto and Sibusiso Vincent Mdhluli.
They had been out on bail after being accused of the double murder of Sindela Lubisi and Dingaan Ngwenya and the attempted murder of Sfiso Mpila in August last year at a shisanyama in Mbombela.
They were arrested on October 11 after handing themselves in at the Mbombela police station.
On Monday there was tight security outside court and police were monitoring the situation and had blocked the entrance to the court while ANC supporters, mostly from Pienaar outside Hazyview, where Msibi hails from, sang struggle songs.
Mashile’s announcement sent waves of celebrations throughout the court gallery.
The NPA has not explained why it withdrew its case.
Among those at court to support Msibi were social development MEC and ANC deputy provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, former health MEC Gillion Mashego and former community safety security and liaison MEC Pat Ngomane.
Msibi is the ANC treasurer in Mpumalanga. He lost his MEC position when premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane fired him two days after he was charged.
This is a developing story.
SowetanLIVE
NPA withdraws double murder charges against Mandla Msibi, co-accused
Image: SUPPLIED
