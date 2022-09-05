PODCAST | When two worlds collide: the murders of Brett Goldin and Richard Bloom

Brett Goldin and Richard Bloom were both in exciting phases of their lives in 2006.
Goldin’s star as an actor was on the rise and he was getting ready to appear in a performance of Shakespeare’s Hamlet in the UK.
Bloom was successfully managing a clothing label set to walk the runway at Fashion Week.
Life seemed to be embracing both men and the future was bright.
On April 15 2006, after leaving their friend’s home in Camps Bay in Cape Town, Goldin and Bloom disappeared.
In the days that followed quick action by police would lead to the arrest of 11 people and a discovery that would shock the country.
In episode 90 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into the murders of Goldin and Bloom and try to understand why these two young men lost their lives.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
