South Africa

POLL | What do you think of the auditor-general's office feud?

05 September 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke's office has been rocked by allegations. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke's office has been rocked by mudslinging, sparking debate across the country.

Suspended human resources head Mlungisi Mabaso raised flags about Maluleke allegedly approving two payments of more than R1.4m to her former boss, Kimi Makwetu, while she was his deputy: a loan of R860,000 and a payment of R575,000 for bond transfer costs for his new Johannesburg home.

The loan was an advance from Makwetu's deferred compensation, which was due to him at the end of his term on November 30 2020. He died of cancer two weeks before his term ended.

Mabaso wrote: “This was done without authorisation from Scoag [parliament's standing committee on the AG] ... In the annual report, this transaction was entered as an interest-free loan to the late AG Makwetu, yet the request documents from [him] and the approval from Maluleke ... clearly stated that it was an advance on his deferred compensation.

“I’m not certain how this kind of falsification of information is classified in accounting standards or terms.”

Maluleke’s office dismissed the allegations, saying the payments “were properly audited and transparently accounted for in the annual financial statements tabled in parliament”. It also claimed a review of the matter had cleared her of any wrongdoing.

The Sunday Times reported Mabaso allegedly used these payments in an attempt to blackmail Maluleke into providing him with a mutual separation agreement. He also told Scoag last month she acted “unethically, improperly and in a corrupt manner”.

The drama has split opinions, with some backing the AG and others claiming shady dealings.

The allegations have brought into question the credibility of an office meant to help hold government departments and entities to account.

“The AG was never operating under any cloud and that is why she asked for an investigation — because she had taken reasonable and responsible steps in these transactions,” said an insider.

“She didn’t ask for an investigation because she is giving merit to these allegations but to get to the bottom of this, as these transactions are now being used in a fallacious way to do harm to her and her office.”

