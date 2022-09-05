WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes

The murder trial of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa is set to resume at the Pretoria high court on Monday.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has clarified the position of a second docket in the case. It was opened in January 2019 by two police officers who were part of the initial investigating team, when there was an impasse in the investigation.
“Those police officers were apparently frustrated by the lack of progress in the investigation and probably thought that the six witnesses who were in the house when the incident happened were not truthful when they mentioned that the attackers intruded in the house,” the NPA said on Wednesday.
