WATCH | Parties demand probe into claims of ANC ‘brown envelopes’ in Da Gama ousting

Members of the multiparty coalition that governs in the City of Johannesburg gathered at the Hillbrow police station, where they laid charges against the ANC and its partners in council.
The multiparty coalition has accused the ANC of bribery in exchange for votes during last week’s council sitting that saw the speaker Vasco da Gama voted out through a motion of no confidence.
“Some of our councillors have come forward and informed us that there is a process of buying back power in the City of Johannesburg. This comes from the parties that voted to remove the speaker last week,” said Funzi Ngobeni, the ActionSA caucus leader in Johannesburg.
Solly Msimanga, the DA Gauteng provincial leader, likened the buying of votes to electoral fraud.
“This is electoral fraud. You cannot embark on a process of buying councillors to do what they haven’t been voted to do,” said Msimanga.
Msimanga said he hoped that police would follow up on the charges and make arrests.
