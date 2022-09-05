×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Parties demand probe into claims of ANC ‘brown envelopes’ in Da Gama ousting

05 September 2022 - 18:12 By Ihsaan Haffejee

Members of the multiparty coalition that governs in the City of Johannesburg gathered at the Hillbrow police station, where they laid charges against the ANC and its partners in council.

The multiparty coalition has accused the ANC of bribery in exchange for votes during last week’s council sitting that saw the speaker Vasco da Gama voted out through a motion of no confidence. 

“Some of our councillors have come forward and informed us that there is a process of buying back power in the City of Johannesburg. This comes from the parties that voted to remove the speaker last week,” said Funzi Ngobeni, the ActionSA caucus leader in Johannesburg. 

Solly Msimanga, the DA Gauteng provincial leader, likened the buying of votes to electoral fraud.

“This is electoral fraud. You cannot embark on a process of buying councillors to do what they haven’t been voted to do,” said Msimanga. 

Msimanga said he hoped that police would follow up on the charges and make arrests.  

Voters are watching the opposition — and it’s not a pretty sight

It has not been a great week for opposition parties, writes S'thembiso Msomi.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Johannesburg’s Mlandu resigns after report against Shadrack Sibiya concealed

Mesuli Mlandu, the executive director in the city manager’s office in Johannesburg, on Friday tendered his resignation with immediate effect.
News
3 weeks ago

Joburg mayor condemns violence 'by ANC and EFF' at council sitting

Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse  condemned the violence she said was incited by ANC and EFF councillors during a council sitting on Thursday ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA to introduce new driver's licence card South Africa
  2. New Zulu queen sings her heart out and weeps at first public engagement News
  3. Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura Politics
  4. Hawks, NPA rubbish Phala Phala accused's allegations South Africa
  5. Family in turmoil after learning of baby-switch — 14 years later News

Latest Videos

Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'
Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate