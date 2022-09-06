×

South Africa

Diepsloot child rapist sentenced to life behind bars

06 September 2022 - 19:32 By TimesLIVE
A man who raped a seven-year-old girl in Diepsloot in July 2020 was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

A man who raped a seven-year-old girl in Diepsloot in July 2019 has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday sentenced Johannes Motshabi after convicting him of rape and kidnapping. 

“The accused was 27 years old when he grabbed his neighbour’s child, who was playing with other children in the street, took her to his shack and raped her.

"On her way home, the minor met an unknown person and informed them about the incident,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

She said the person went with the minor to the accused’s place where they found his mother and told her what had happened.

“Motshabi’s mother escorted the minor home, where the police were called, and the accused was arrested,” Mjonondwane said.

Mjonondwane said although the child’s evidence was that of a single witness, the court found it to be credible and it was corroborated by medical evidence.

“The National Prosecuting Authority commends court preparation officer Judin Mbalati for providing support to the minor child and ensuring that she was ready to recount her ordeal in court, the investigating officer, Sgt Mokwai from the Diepsloot Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit, and (prosecutor) Given  Mbedzi for their role in this successful prosecution.”

TimesLIVE

