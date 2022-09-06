×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Farmer killed, wife tortured in Limpopo

06 September 2022 - 09:48 By TimesLIVE
The victims' vehicle, four firearms, a toy gun, live rounds of ammunition, two plasma TV sets, two cellphones and tools were recovered.
The victims' vehicle, four firearms, a toy gun, live rounds of ammunition, two plasma TV sets, two cellphones and tools were recovered.
Image: SAPS

A shoot-out with police officers tracking a stolen vehicle used to flee the scene of a farm attack has led to the death of one suspect and a second being wounded.

A Limpopo farmer, aged 68, was killed and his wife injured on a farm at Dwaalboom outside Thabazimbi in the early hours of Tuesday, said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

“An unknown number of suspects entered the farmhouse at about 2am, killed the husband and injured his wife by burning her with an unknown object.

“They then ransacked the house and took two plasma television sets, firearms, cellphones, tools and other items,” he said.

They fled in the victims' VW Amarok. Police traced the vehicle near Bela Bela and ordered the driver to pull off the road.

“The suspects allegedly started shooting at the police and a shoot-out ensued.

“One of the suspects was fatally shot and the second one was injured and arrested.”

The vehicle, four firearms, a toy gun, live rounds of ammunition, two plasma TV sets, two cellphones and tools were recovered.

“Both suspects have been identified and are believed to have been employed at the same farm. Police investigations are unfolding to determine if additional suspects were also involved,” Mojapelo said.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe hailed the swift reaction of the police team.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

South African is joint winner of world's 'longest and toughest horse race'

South African Willemein Jooste rode in as joint winner with American Deirdre Griffith in the 12th Mongol Derby endurance race, which ended on ...
Sport
1 month ago

But is it real boerewors?

As the SA Meat Producers Association calls for tighter enforcement to ensure compliance with the new raw meat regulations, a butchery owner has ...
Business Times
2 days ago

Dried-out farms are putting pressure on food prices

Global farming outlook going into 2023 has market watchers worried
World
1 week ago

R128m more needed to fight latest outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease

An estimated R128m is needed to control the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease which is plaguing the country.
News
1 week ago

China unbans SA wool products

SA  has welcomed the decision by China on Tuesday to lift restrictions on SA wool products after the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New Zulu queen sings her heart out and weeps at first public engagement News
  2. SA to introduce new driver's licence card South Africa
  3. Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura Politics
  4. ‘He’s an embarrassment to the legal profession’: EFF slams advocate Teffo for ... South Africa
  5. Family in turmoil after learning of baby-switch — 14 years later News

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'