A shoot-out with police officers tracking a stolen vehicle used to flee the scene of a farm attack has led to the death of one suspect and a second being wounded.
A Limpopo farmer, aged 68, was killed and his wife injured on a farm at Dwaalboom outside Thabazimbi in the early hours of Tuesday, said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.
“An unknown number of suspects entered the farmhouse at about 2am, killed the husband and injured his wife by burning her with an unknown object.
“They then ransacked the house and took two plasma television sets, firearms, cellphones, tools and other items,” he said.
They fled in the victims' VW Amarok. Police traced the vehicle near Bela Bela and ordered the driver to pull off the road.
“The suspects allegedly started shooting at the police and a shoot-out ensued.
“One of the suspects was fatally shot and the second one was injured and arrested.”
The vehicle, four firearms, a toy gun, live rounds of ammunition, two plasma TV sets, two cellphones and tools were recovered.
“Both suspects have been identified and are believed to have been employed at the same farm. Police investigations are unfolding to determine if additional suspects were also involved,” Mojapelo said.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe hailed the swift reaction of the police team.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Farmer killed, wife tortured in Limpopo
Image: SAPS
A shoot-out with police officers tracking a stolen vehicle used to flee the scene of a farm attack has led to the death of one suspect and a second being wounded.
A Limpopo farmer, aged 68, was killed and his wife injured on a farm at Dwaalboom outside Thabazimbi in the early hours of Tuesday, said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.
“An unknown number of suspects entered the farmhouse at about 2am, killed the husband and injured his wife by burning her with an unknown object.
“They then ransacked the house and took two plasma television sets, firearms, cellphones, tools and other items,” he said.
They fled in the victims' VW Amarok. Police traced the vehicle near Bela Bela and ordered the driver to pull off the road.
“The suspects allegedly started shooting at the police and a shoot-out ensued.
“One of the suspects was fatally shot and the second one was injured and arrested.”
The vehicle, four firearms, a toy gun, live rounds of ammunition, two plasma TV sets, two cellphones and tools were recovered.
“Both suspects have been identified and are believed to have been employed at the same farm. Police investigations are unfolding to determine if additional suspects were also involved,” Mojapelo said.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe hailed the swift reaction of the police team.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
South African is joint winner of world's 'longest and toughest horse race'
But is it real boerewors?
Dried-out farms are putting pressure on food prices
R128m more needed to fight latest outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease
China unbans SA wool products
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos