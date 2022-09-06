×

South Africa

Priest who was lost in mountains while performing rituals rescued by police

06 September 2022 - 20:51 By TimesLIVE
Police in Limpopo used this helicopter in their search for a 33-year-old man who got lost in the Chuenespoort mountains.
Image: SAPS

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe warned the public to be extra cautious when performing their rituals at hazardous places as this often leads to resources being diverted from crime prevention activities for search and rescue operations.

Hadebe made this remark after the police’s search and rescue team rescued a 33-year-old man who was trapped for hours on the Chuenespoort mountains in the Lebowakgomo area outside Polokwane on Monday evening.

George Mondane, a priest from Makgofe village outside Seshego, went to the mountains in the early hours of Monday to have a secret prayer session.

Mondane started to feel uneasy and hallucinated and he lost his way back. He had also run out of food and water and frantically wandered around the mountains.

“Fortunately, his phone was fully charged and he managed to call for help.  The victim was safely rescued about 6pm, in a search operation by members of the SAPS air wing and water wing rescue units. He was treated for minor dehydration and shock before he was taken home,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

Hadebe  commended the police members for succeeding in rescuing Mondane.

TimesLIVE

