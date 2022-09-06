×

South Africa

Private security unions mull fresh wage offer

06 September 2022 - 13:40
Satawu will embark on a planned protest if members do not accept a new wage offer. File photo.
Satawu will embark on a planned protest if members do not accept a new wage offer. File photo.
Image: TEBOGO LETSIE

Two unions in the private security sector are consulting members over a wage offer that may stave off a threatened strike.

The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers Union (Detawu), along with 28 other unions, deadlocked on negotiations last month.

The unions are demanding a 16% wage increase or R900 across the board. Initially, the employers in the sector were offering a 5% salary increment. 

Detawu general secretary Vusi Ntshangase said a new proposal has been presented in mediation proceedings.

He said the unions will meet on Sunday to consolidate their response as they prepare to meet employers the following day.

“We will meet again with the employers on September 12 after we have received the feedback from our members,” he said.

PSA will consult members on government's improved wage offer

The Public Servants Association on Wednesday said it welcomed the revised wage offer of 3% for public servants by the government.
News
5 days ago

Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese confirmed they were also consulting with their members throughout the country after their latest meeting with the employers.

“We submitted our picketing rules to the employer, and in the middle of the process the employer gave us a new offer,” she said. “I can’t disclose the new offer now,” she said.

She said over the weekend the union met members in Johannesburg and Tshwane. On Monday they met members in Eastern Cape and would continue to consult with their members until Sunday.

“On September 11, we will know if our members are considering taking the offer or not. It is only then that we will know if we continue with the planned strike or if we settle with the revised offer,” she said.

Tshemese said the wages in the private security sector are classified according to grades, the lowest payments being R5,340 a month.

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL | Thugs are fanning the flames as the country burns

After fires to hospitals, schools, government offices and even the National Assembly building, police need to start making arrests
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

A pointless tragedy of mass action

On the 30th anniversary of the Bhisho massacre, Patrick Bulger recalls being a witness to chaos and calumny.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Sars offers slight adjustment on wage increase for staff

The SA Revenue Service has found a little extra cash for a slight improvement in its wage offer to staff.
News
1 month ago

Economists are concerned that more strikes are afoot

As wage negotiations in SA gather momentum, economists are warning of the potential for increasingly unstable labour relations and more strikes ...
Business Times
1 month ago
  Stuttering state-owned bus company collapses workers' provident fund
  'I'm facing eviction because I can't pay rent': Autopax workers protest over ...
  Sibanye-Stillwater begins wage talks at its platinum operations
  All set for national strike by workers against socioeconomic conditions

  New Zulu queen sings her heart out and weeps at first public engagement
  SA to introduce new driver's licence card
  Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura
  'He's an embarrassment to the legal profession': EFF slams advocate Teffo for ...
  'You will pay alone Malome': Mboweni sparks debate after settling e-tolls bill

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'