Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese confirmed they were also consulting with their members throughout the country after their latest meeting with the employers.
“We submitted our picketing rules to the employer, and in the middle of the process the employer gave us a new offer,” she said. “I can’t disclose the new offer now,” she said.
She said over the weekend the union met members in Johannesburg and Tshwane. On Monday they met members in Eastern Cape and would continue to consult with their members until Sunday.
“On September 11, we will know if our members are considering taking the offer or not. It is only then that we will know if we continue with the planned strike or if we settle with the revised offer,” she said.
Tshemese said the wages in the private security sector are classified according to grades, the lowest payments being R5,340 a month.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Private security unions mull fresh wage offer
Image: TEBOGO LETSIE
Two unions in the private security sector are consulting members over a wage offer that may stave off a threatened strike.
The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers Union (Detawu), along with 28 other unions, deadlocked on negotiations last month.
The unions are demanding a 16% wage increase or R900 across the board. Initially, the employers in the sector were offering a 5% salary increment.
Detawu general secretary Vusi Ntshangase said a new proposal has been presented in mediation proceedings.
He said the unions will meet on Sunday to consolidate their response as they prepare to meet employers the following day.
“We will meet again with the employers on September 12 after we have received the feedback from our members,” he said.
PSA will consult members on government's improved wage offer
Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese confirmed they were also consulting with their members throughout the country after their latest meeting with the employers.
“We submitted our picketing rules to the employer, and in the middle of the process the employer gave us a new offer,” she said. “I can’t disclose the new offer now,” she said.
She said over the weekend the union met members in Johannesburg and Tshwane. On Monday they met members in Eastern Cape and would continue to consult with their members until Sunday.
“On September 11, we will know if our members are considering taking the offer or not. It is only then that we will know if we continue with the planned strike or if we settle with the revised offer,” she said.
Tshemese said the wages in the private security sector are classified according to grades, the lowest payments being R5,340 a month.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
EDITORIAL | Thugs are fanning the flames as the country burns
A pointless tragedy of mass action
Sars offers slight adjustment on wage increase for staff
Economists are concerned that more strikes are afoot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos