×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SA economy not growing enough to boost employment: analyst

GDP falls in second quarter of 2022

06 September 2022 - 16:01 By Dineo Faku
Statistics SA figures show that the agriculture industry shrank by 7.7% and contributed -0.2 of a percentage point to GDP growth in the second quarter of 2022. File photo.
Statistics SA figures show that the agriculture industry shrank by 7.7% and contributed -0.2 of a percentage point to GDP growth in the second quarter of 2022. File photo.
Image: Mike Sturk/Reuters

SA’s GDP fell by 0.7% in the second quarter after an increase of 1.7% in the first quarter of 2022, Stats SA said on Tuesday. 

Stats SA said the manufacturing industry fell by 5.9% during the quarter and contributed -0.7 of a percentage point to GDP growth after load-shedding’s onslaught. 

Primary industries in the economy — agriculture and mining — also declined.

Stats SA said the agriculture industry shrank by 7.7% and contributed -0.2 of a percentage point to GDP growth. The mining and quarrying industry fell by 3.5% and contributed -0.2 of a percentage point to GDP growth, while the trade, catering and accommodation industry tailed off by 1.5% and contributed -0.2 of a percentage point to GDP growth.

Reacting to the figures, Anchor Capital investment analyst Casey Delport said in the local economy, material job creation has typically occurred only when GDP growth approaches 3% a year.

“The SA economy is simply not growing at an adequate rate to sustainably boost long-term employment prospects for South Africans,” she said.

Load-shedding impact on GDP data a concern for government

The government is concerned about the impact power outages had on the economy in the second quarter, as Stats SA prepares to release data for the ...
News
9 hours ago

Delport said the slowdown in global output, rising interest rates and surging fuel and food prices caused by extreme weather and the war in Ukraine “are likely to weigh on economic growth and job creation going forward”.

However, the GDP for the second quarter of 2022 was slightly better than forecast, she said. SA had a strong start to 2022, but flood damage in KwaZulu-Natal and extensive bouts of load-shedding weighed on activity across different parts of the economy.

Eskom implemented electricity outages for more than half of the days in the second quarter, adding to the record blackouts in the financial year through March that hobbled economic output, she said.

“Looking ahead, growth in 2022 is expected to slow to a meagre 2%,” she added.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

SA’s economy stuck in its longest downward phase since World War 2

SA’s economy is smaller than it was before the coronavirus pandemic struck, after the worst flooding in almost three decades and severe power outages ...
News
2 hours ago

LISTEN | Load-shedding is back until Saturday — day and night

Eskom's enforced power cuts will be implemented from Tuesday — and daytime outages are back.
News
2 hours ago

Ramaphosa blames July 2021 unrest, Covid and floods for unemployment and slow economic growth

Joblessness and an economy in the doldrums are a result of the outbreak of Covid-19, the July 2021 unrest and floods earlier this year, says ...
Politics
1 day ago

PALI LEHOHLA | Repo rip tide: Reserve Bank shuns economic reality and keeps it in the family

The composition of the MPC of only Reserve Bank staff is fundamentally an embedded ‘incestuous’ relationship
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New Zulu queen sings her heart out and weeps at first public engagement News
  2. SA to introduce new driver's licence card South Africa
  3. Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura Politics
  4. ‘He’s an embarrassment to the legal profession’: EFF slams advocate Teffo for ... South Africa
  5. 'You will pay alone Malome': Mboweni sparks debate after settling e-tolls bill South Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'