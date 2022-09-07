×

South Africa

Bleeding KZN man drives to hospital after 'attempted robbery' at beach

07 September 2022 - 09:46
A KwaZulu-Natal man drove himself to hospital after being shot several times during an alleged robbery.
Image: FILE

A KwaZulu-Natal man who was shot multiple times during an alleged attempted robbery on Tuesday night drove bleeding to a local hospital for help.

The incident occurred at Casuarina Beach car park on the north coast.

According to Community Emergency Response Team (Cert), the man was seated in his vehicle when he was approached by two men.

“It is unclear what transpired, however it is suspected it was an attempted robbery. The victim was shot multiple times but managed to drive himself to hospital for assistance,” said Nazir Sadack of Cert.

The shooting comes days after gunmen allegedly held up a father and his two children while they were walking on a beach near Zimbali, also on the north coast.

The incident occurred near the Tongaat River mouth, close to the coastal estate, at around sunset last Friday.

It is understood the family was approached by three armed men who made off with cellphones and cash.

Cert issued a warning on Monday for residents to be wary of criminal elements who appear to be targeting beaches on the north coast.

Cert said several robberies have recently taken place at the Tongaat River mouth and La Mercy lagoon.

TimesLIVE

