Durban court employee downed by stray bullet in gang-related shooting
Staff furious they weren't notified about high-profile, 'sensitive and dangerous' appearance
There was pandemonium at the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday when a person accompanying two murder accused and a court employee were injured in a gang-related shooting.
According to police sources and court insiders, the shooting occurred in Somtseu Road near a taxi and bus stop adjacent to the court.
Several men, understood to be part of the Cartel gang from Wentworth, south of Durban, were walking towards the entrance before the start of a murder case when the occupants of a Kia Sportage pulled up beside them and allegedly opened fire.
A 21-year-old man, who was with the two accused, was shot twice in the right elbow.
As the men fled towards the court's entrance, bullets cut through the air, one of them clipping a court employee on his ankle.
The 34-year-old, whose identity is known to TimesLIVE, was rushed to hospital.
A police source alleged the incident stemmed from the bloody war between the Hollywood and Cartel gangs over drug turf in Wentworth.
Another police source said the attack was retribution for a Hollywood gang member's murder.
Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed the shooting and said investigators were at the scene gathering information.
Shortly after the incident a meeting was held with court staff.
A senior court official from the provincial security office said the case had not been pegged as high-profile.
One court employee said before the shooting a fight broke out outside court 10 before the accused’s' appearance.
“We had to call security to get extra police into our court. That shouldn't be the case.”
Two people shot at Durban magistrate's court
A prosecutor did not mince her words, asking court officials about preparation ahead of sensitive and dangerous matters: “Can measures be put in place in future when such matters do appear in court, that preventive measures are done prior. There should be visibility of police. Was this matter an isolated one that no-one knew about or was it known?”
The provincial security office employee responded: “First, the gun was outside the court where the shooting took place. Second, there is always a briefing of security at regional office [which then has to cascade] down to security at court level, whichever court in our province. Whenever there is a high-profile matter or a matter that involves any kind of gang warfare, it is pegged as a high-profile matter and that kind of security is arranged beforehand. This case was not pegged as a high-profile matter.”
Police cordoned off the scene inside court, where splatters of blood dotted the first floor after one of the victims ran into the building to seek assistance at the information desk.
The National Prosecuting Authority referred queries to the provincial department of justice, which could not be reached for comment.
