×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Motorist gunned down outside Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane

07 September 2022 - 12:56 By Shonisani Tshikalange
Police received an anonymous call about the shooting. Stock photo.
Police received an anonymous call about the shooting. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Gauteng police are searching for gunmen who fatally shot a motorist in Sunnyside, Tshwane, in the early hours of Saturday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the motive for the killing cannot be confirmed and a case of murder is being investigated.. 

He said police received an anonymous call about a shooting that occurred at a Loftus Versfeld Stadium gate.

“On arrival, police found a VW Golf 8 had crashed into the gate and wall. The car had bullet holes and the window on the driver's side was smashed,” Masondo said.

The driver was taken to a medical centre where he was certified dead on arrival.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist with the apprehension of suspects to call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 0860-010-111. Information can also be given anonymously via the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Two people shot at Durban magistrate's court

The Durban magistrate's court has been closed after a shooting on Wednesday in which two people are believed to have been injured.
News
2 hours ago

Priest who was lost in mountains while performing rituals rescued by police

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe warned the public to be extra cautious when performing their rituals at hazardous places as this ...
News
17 hours ago

Pastor and brother denied bail for murder of Abahlali baseMjondolo leader

A Durban pastor and his brother, charged with the murder and robbery of an Abahlali baseMjondolo leader, were denied bail in the Durban magistrate's ...
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New Zulu queen sings her heart out and weeps at first public engagement News
  2. 'You will pay alone Malome': Mboweni sparks debate after settling e-tolls bill South Africa
  3. ‘He’s an embarrassment to the legal profession’: EFF slams advocate Teffo for ... South Africa
  4. SA to introduce new driver's licence card South Africa
  5. Botswana opposition urges Zimbabwe democratic reform, plan to tackle migrants Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'