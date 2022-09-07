Three arrested after robbery and stabbing on farm in Leslie
Three men were arrested in Leslie, Mpumalanga, after a robbery at a farm in the area on Wednesday morning.
Police said the suspects, two aged 29 and one aged 43, gained entrance to the farm at 7.30am under the pretence of being potential buyers of livestock.
Once they were let in, the three men held the 60-year-old female farm owner and her helper hostage.
The helper managed to escape but the owner was left alone with the suspects, who assaulted her and stabbed her on the thigh.
They robbed her of several items, including an undisclosed amount of cash, tools, a grinder and house keys before they fled.
After the police and local farmers were alerted, the three suspects were caught at 9am.
Two were caught along the N17 freeway while the third was apprehended next to another farm.
“The suspects were reportedly found in possession of the items that were allegedly stolen at the farm. They were charged for possession of suspected stolen property and could possibly be linked to the farm robbery,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
The three men are expected to make their first appearance in Leslie magistrate’s court on Friday.
TimesLIVE
