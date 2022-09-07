Three arrested after robbery and stabbing on farm in Leslie

Three men were arrested in Leslie, Mpumalanga, after a robbery at a farm in the area on Wednesday morning.

Police said the suspects, two aged 29 and one aged 43, gained entrance to the farm at 7.30am under the pretence of being potential buyers of livestock.

Once they were let in, the three men held the 60-year-old female farm owner and her helper hostage.

The helper managed to escape but the owner was left alone with the suspects, who assaulted her and stabbed her on the thigh.