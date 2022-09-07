×

South Africa

WATCH: Disgruntled KZN pupil allegedly sets teacher's car alight

07 September 2022 - 21:20 By Mfundo Mkhize
A pupil from Northbury Park Secondary School reportedly set alight a teacher's car on the school premises.
A pupil from Northbury Park Secondary School reportedly set alight a teacher's car on the school premises.
Image: Screengrab

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has condemned an incident in which a pupil allegedly torched a vehicle belonging to a Northbury Park Secondary School teacher.

The school is in the Northdale suburb of Pietermaritzburg.

The department’s spokesperson, Kwazi Mthethwa, on Wednesday said a video of the incident had been brought to the department's attention.

“We condemn this barbaric act. I have just spoken to the district director who will visit the school on Thursday morning to address the matter,” said Mthethwa.

The video depicts the school's parking lot where three men are frantically trying to douse the raging flames.

Some schools pupils are scurrying off the car park, while others look on in disbelief. The video, which is circulating on social media, was reportedly shot by another pupil.

TimesLIVE understands that fire extinguishers were used to put out the fire but the car was already damaged.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the culprit is a grade 10 pupil who had earlier had a clash with the teacher.

Mthethwa said such an incident had not been heard of before, adding that they were “shocked and disappointed”.

