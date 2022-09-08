×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two shot dead in botched Durban CBD robbery

08 September 2022 - 11:32
Two people were shot dead on Mark Lane and Dr Pixley Kaseme Street just after 10am during an alleged botched robbery.
Two people were shot dead on Mark Lane and Dr Pixley Kaseme Street just after 10am during an alleged botched robbery.
Image: Garrith Jamieson

A security guard and another person died during an alleged botched robbery at a gun shop in the Durban CBD on Thursday. 

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said the incident occurred on Mark Lane and Dr Pixley Kaseme Street just after 10am. 

“It is alleged a robbery was taking place when a security officer attempted to assist the victim when shots were fired. The security officer and victim were found with fatal gunshot wounds. They were assessed by advanced life support paramedics and there was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on the scene.”

Jamieson said police were on the scene and would investigate. 

Police have been approached for comment. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Durban court employee downed by stray bullet in gang-related shooting

There was pandemonium at the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday when a person accompanying two murder accused and a court employee were injured ...
News
22 hours ago

Motorist gunned down outside Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane

Gauteng police are searching for gunmen who fatally shot a motorist in Sunnyside, Tshwane, in the early hours of Saturday.
News
23 hours ago

Pastor and brother denied bail for murder of Abahlali baseMjondolo leader

A Durban pastor and his brother, charged with the murder and robbery of an Abahlali baseMjondolo leader, were denied bail in the Durban magistrate's ...
News
1 day ago

Bleeding KZN man drives to hospital after 'attempted robbery' at beach

A KwaZulu-Natal man who was shot multiple times during an alleged attempted robbery on Tuesday night drove bleeding to a local hospital for help.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Lights out for 300 homes in posh Tshwane golf estate for R16.4m in unpaid bills News
  2. Helen Suzman Foundation: home affairs DG ‘contradictory’ over Zimbabwe exit ... News
  3. Operation Dudula heads to ConCourt after Zim exemption permit extension South Africa
  4. 'You will pay alone Malome': Mboweni sparks debate after settling e-tolls bill South Africa
  5. Police identify suspects in Orlando tavern mass shooting South Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'