South Africa

Body of boy, 4, reported missing in July has been found

09 September 2022
The body of four-year-old boy, who was reported missing in Middelburg on July 30, was found some 5km from his home on Friday..
The body of a four-year-old boy, Mpenduko Ngcukani, who was reported missing on July 30, was found next to the N11 road near Middelburg in Mpumalanga on Friday, about 5km from his home.

Police said a search was immediately launched by police with the assistance of community members, with no success.

“The investigating officer decided to involve the services of other units to intensify the search.”

With the assistance of the police mounted unit, police divers and the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, Mpenduko's body was located not far from his home.

Police have opened an inquest docket to determine the cause of death.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela sent condolences to the child’s family.

She urged parents to always be on high alert regarding the whereabouts of their children and ensure they do not play without adult supervision.

