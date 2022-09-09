×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

More than a dozen school pupils injured in taxi crash on M19 in KZN

09 September 2022 - 10:23
About 15 to 20 school pupils were injured in a taxi accident on the M19.
About 15 to 20 school pupils were injured in a taxi accident on the M19.
Image: Supplied

More than a dozen school pupils were injured in a minibus taxi accident on the M19 near Reservoir Hills, Durban, at about 7am on Friday.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to calls about a serious accident on the M19.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find a taxi carrying pupils had veered out of control and overturned multiple times, coming to a rest on the centre median.

“More ambulances and advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist. About 15 to 20 schoolchildren sustained various injuries ranging from moderate to serious and were stabilised before being transported to various Durban hospitals for further treatment,” said Jamieson.

The cause of the accident is unknown, but police were on the scene and will investigate.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

One pupil dead, three hospitalised and four injured in Vanderbijlpark

A Dinokaneng Secondary School pupil in Vanderbijlpark died in a scholar transport accident on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

KZN bakkie driver in court for death of seven passengers in Ixopo crash

A KwaZulu-Natal driver, who allegedly lost control of a bakkie leading to the death of seven people at the weekend, will appear in court on charges ...
News
1 week ago

Fifteen injured as taxi rolls over in Grasmere

Fifteen people were injured when the taxi they were travelling in rolled off the N1 near Grasmere on Monday morning.
News
3 days ago

Grade 11 pupil allegedly run over while trying to board scholar bus

The accident has led to disruptions in scholar transport in Sedibeng.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Helen Suzman Foundation: home affairs DG ‘contradictory’ over Zimbabwe exit ... News
  2. Lights out for 300 homes in posh Tshwane golf estate for R16.4m in unpaid bills News
  3. No, you can't turn the R480 Sassa child grant into R38,520 South Africa
  4. About the queen? Malema’s ‘good riddance; only one remains in SA’ comments get ... South Africa
  5. 'I'm not going to stand in the wind any more:' Street vendor is R86m Lotto ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'