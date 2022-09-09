Proposal to replace R350 SRD grant unconstitutional, says Institute for Economic Justice

The IEJ said the government had not given proper consideration to other proposals, such as the universal basic income guarantee.
The Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) rejects what it calls a devastating proposal by the government to replace the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant with a jobseeker or caregiver grant.
The government proposed replacing the SRD grant with a combination of an SRD-job-seeker grant and an SRD-caregiver grant for those who are unemployed or cannot work.
The caregiver’s grant would see the grant applying only to those caring for children under the age of two years.
The R350 SRD grant was introduced in 2020 to assist those who lost economic opportunities and were adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the grant until March 2023.
In a statement, the IEJ said the proposal will exclude millions of poor people, saying it is “regressive, unworkable and unconstitutional”.
“SA is facing a dire socioeconomic crisis with widespread poverty, persistent and high unemployment and growing hunger. While its value is grossly inadequate and there have been myriad problems with its administration, the R350 Covid-19 SRD grant has played a critical role in providing support to some of the most vulnerable people who bear the brunt of this crisis and have not previously been eligible for income support,” said the institute.
“Instead of steps to make this permanent and progressively scale it up, the National Treasury has prepared regressive and unworkable proposals that seek to exclude many, if not the majority, of its current recipients. This threatens the livelihoods of millions of people.”
R350 grant means test should be higher, says Institute for Economic Justice
