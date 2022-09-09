×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sassa urges R350 grant beneficiaries not to repeatedly change their bank details

09 September 2022 - 11:00
Sassa has advised beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress grant against repeatedly changing their bank details. File photo.
Sassa has advised beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress grant against repeatedly changing their bank details. File photo.
Image: SA government via Twitter

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has advised beneficiaries of the 350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant against repeatedly changing their bank details, saying this may delay payments. 

This week many applicants took to social media to voice their frustrations about declined grant applications and delayed payments. 

According to Sassa, among other reasons, payment delays were due to beneficiaries repeatedly changing their bank details on the SRD website.

“Clients are urged not to repeatedly change their bank details on the SRD website as the account will have to be verified each time a change is made, which may delay payment,” said the agency. 

“It is recommended clients open their own bank accounts with an institution of their choice as it will assist them to take ownership of their funds and collection.”

Why was my application declined?

Sassa said it had received just less than 12-million applications at the beginning of August after the means test threshold was increased from R350 to R624.

However, not all applications have been successful. 

The are 10 reasons why applications may be denied and these include alternative income sources, failure of identity verification, existing Sassa grant payments and not meeting the age requirement of being younger than 60.

What must I do?

Sassa said applicants who want to dispute the agency’s decision can lodge an appeal with the independent tribunal via the website.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Your application for R350 grant unsuccessful? Here are 10 reasons why it may be declined

The SA Social Security Agency has explained why some applications for the R350 social relief of distress grant were declined.
News
3 days ago

No, you can't turn the R480 Sassa child grant into R38,520

The department has compiled a detailed fact-check response to the falsehoods in the blog claiming that a syndicate can fraudulently claim R38,520 ...
News
1 day ago

‘Respect your Sassa grants and do not drink them away’: Deputy social minister gets tongues wagging

Deputy social development minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu has come under fire for telling beneficiaries of the SA Social Security Agency grants not ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Helen Suzman Foundation: home affairs DG ‘contradictory’ over Zimbabwe exit ... News
  2. Lights out for 300 homes in posh Tshwane golf estate for R16.4m in unpaid bills News
  3. No, you can't turn the R480 Sassa child grant into R38,520 South Africa
  4. About the queen? Malema’s ‘good riddance; only one remains in SA’ comments get ... South Africa
  5. 'I'm not going to stand in the wind any more:' Street vendor is R86m Lotto ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'