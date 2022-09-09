×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Second witness concludes testimony in Meyiwa trial

09 September 2022 - 21:30
The second witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa, says he did not find any evidence on the kitchen counter where Senzo Meyiwa was shot in Vosloorus.
The second witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa, says he did not find any evidence on the kitchen counter where Senzo Meyiwa was shot in Vosloorus.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The second witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Sgt Patrick Mlungisi Mthethwa, on Friday said he did not find any evidence when police inspected the kitchen counter at the Vosloorus house where Meyiwa was shot in 2014.

This was the counter where the first witness, Sgt Thabo Mosia, said he had found a bullet projectile behind glass jars on his second visit to the house on the day of the shooting.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, counsel for one of the five accused, asked if Mthethwa checked the counter. Mthethwa said he did.

Mthethwa said he and his colleague inspected the kitchen area and were able to find other items which were exhibits, including a hat belonging to Meyiwa, but did not find anything on top of the counter.

“According to what we saw, there was nothing there. The projectile, we found for ourselves (on the kitchen floor).”

Mthwethwa emphasised during cross-examination a Capt Zwane was the first officer on the scene, followed by Mosia and then Brig Philani Ndlovu. This contrasts with the testimony of Mosia, who said he had found Ndlovu at the crime scene when he arrived.

Mthethwa said when he and his colleague arrived, Zwane — and not Ndlovu, as Mosia has stated in his testimony — was telling Mosia what happened and showing him what had been shown to him.

“I don't know where he got it that he (Ndlovu) arrived first,” Mthethwa said.

The trial continues on Monday with  a new witness.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Cop gives reasons for not cordoning off Meyiwa murder scene

A defence attorney in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has put it to the second witness, Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa, that he contaminated the scene where Meyiwa was ...
News
1 day ago

Cop in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial contradicts crucial evidence given by his colleague

Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa, the second witness to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, was expected to return to the stand on Friday.
News
15 hours ago

Forensic witness leaves more questions than answers in Meyiwa trial

Lessons have been learnt from Senzo Meyiwa crime scene, says cop after weeks of grilling cross-examination
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. About the queen? Malema’s ‘good riddance; only one remains in SA’ comments get ... South Africa
  2. Lindani Myeni’s widow denied visa extension by home affairs News
  3. Helen Suzman Foundation: home affairs DG ‘contradictory’ over Zimbabwe exit ... News
  4. No, you can't turn the R480 Sassa child grant into R38,520 South Africa
  5. Lights out for 300 homes in posh Tshwane golf estate for R16.4m in unpaid bills News

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'