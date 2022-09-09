City Press has suspended two senior journalists following allegations of extortion.
TimesLIVE understands the pair was placed on suspension last week after it emerged they allegedly tried to extort money from a person they were writing a story about.
It is understood one of the reporters had already resigned at the time of his suspension. He informed the publication of his decision to resign with immediate effect. His request to do so was turned down and he was informed he remained an employee until the end of his notice period.
The reporter then sent his editor a lawyer’s letter, requesting particulars of his suspension.
The details of the story which the pair were reportedly working on were not immediately clear.
Approached for comment, one of the implicated reporters referred TimesLIVE to City Press, while the other reporter could not be reached on all three cellphone numbers believed to be his.
City Press editor Mondli Makhanya declined to comment and referred questions to Media24 head of research and communication Egbert de Waal.
De Waal had not responded at the time of publishing.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as comment is received.
Two Media24 journalists placed on suspension amid extortion allegations
Image: Freddy Mavunda
