Houses and vehicles swept away as dam wall bursts in Free State town
Injured taken to hospital, residents evacuated
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
Houses and vehicles were swept away early on Sunday when the wall of a dam burst in the mining town of Jagersfontein in the Free State.
Premier Sisi Ntombela said she was shocked by news of the incident which happened at about 6am.
Residents in affected areas are being evacuated.
