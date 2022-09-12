On March 1 2021, the Saldanha Bay harbour was swarming with police officers. The object of their attention was a fishing and small-cargo vessel – The Windward – which had docked in Saldanha two months earlier.
Aboard the boat, special operations officers would uncover the Western Cape’s largest haul of cocaine up to that point — and as they investigated the 10 men on board, even more illicit activities would be revealed.
The arrested men, citizens of Bulgaria and Myanmar, made up a mismatched crew of perpetrators and victims. Uncovering their true level of involvement would be a mammoth task.
In episode 91 of True Crime South Africa, we use The Windward bust as a prime example of the tangled web of organised crime that exists just beneath the surface of ordinary South African life.
True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | Hidden in plain sight: The Windward cocaine bust
Image: Aron Hyman
