×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Hidden in plain sight: The Windward cocaine bust

12 September 2022 - 12:04 By Nicole Engelbrecht
The Windward stands moored at the end of a pier in Saldanha Bay harbour after her crew and alleged Bulgarian organised crime members were arrested with nearly a ton of cocaine.
CRIME SCENE The Windward stands moored at the end of a pier in Saldanha Bay harbour after her crew and alleged Bulgarian organised crime members were arrested with nearly a ton of cocaine.
Image: Aron Hyman

Listen here: 

On March 1 2021, the Saldanha Bay harbour was swarming with police officers. The object of their attention was a fishing and small-cargo vessel – The Windward – which had docked in Saldanha two months earlier.

Aboard the boat, special operations officers would uncover the Western Cape’s largest haul of cocaine up to that point — and as they investigated the 10 men on board, even more illicit activities would be revealed.

The arrested men, citizens of Bulgaria and Myanmar, made up a mismatched crew of perpetrators and victims. Uncovering their true level of involvement would be a mammoth task.

In episode 91 of True Crime South Africa, we use The Windward bust as a prime example of the tangled web of organised crime that exists just beneath the surface of ordinary South African life.  

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com  

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Murder in the family: the Hunt family massacre

In episode 89 of 'True Crime South Africa' we look at this seemingly cold and calculated massacre of a family by one of its own and delve into the ...
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | The madness of two: the serial crimes of Havenga and Wessels

Though the thought of one serial predator on the prowl is frightening enough, when the rarest phenomenon happens and serial killers work together, ...
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Life sentences & long-awaited trials: progress in several high-profile cases

Several long-awaited, high-profile cases have seen the inside of a courtroom in the past few weeks. In this week’s 'True Crime South Africa' we ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Dlamini-Zuma confirms she will challenge Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Construction mafias threaten to destroy SA News
  3. First picture of giant whirlpool off Wild Coast has scientists pondering South Africa
  4. Mhlathuze Water millions allegedly went into building mansions for CEO and ... News
  5. About the queen? Malema’s ‘good riddance; only one remains in SA’ comments get ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'