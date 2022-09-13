Alleged truck hijacking syndicate dismantled

Suspected stolen trailers and consignments were confiscated in a sting operation in Mpumalanga, with police arresting five suspects linked to an alleged truck hijacking syndicate.

Brig Selvy Mohlala said the operation at Kwamhlanga ran from 5pm on Monday into the early hours of Tuesday and was initiated after a tracking company alert.

Officers raided a workshop where a number of suspected stolen trailers were hidden.

The robberies occurred in Boksburg, City Deep in Cleveland and Heidelberg.

The suspects are aged between 16 and 48.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that two of the arrested suspects are from Mozambique while three are from Zimbabwe. Police are working in collaboration with the department of home affairs to ascertain their status in the country. Should it be found that they do not possess legal documentation, further charges with regard to the contravention of the Immigration Act will be added.

“The five suspects are expected to appear at the Kwamhlanga magistrate's court facing charges of being in possession of suspected stolen property and could be linked with a number of hijacking incidents as well as robberies and kidnapping incidents.”

TimesLIVE

