South Africa

Cele, senior police managers to visit slain magistrate's family

13 September 2022 - 18:55 By TimesLIVE
Police minister Bheki Cele and senior police members will on Wednesday visit the family of the Cape Town magistrate who was found dead at her home on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police minister Gen Bheki Cele will on Wednesday visit the family home of slain magistrate Romay van Rooyen.

The 50-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Marina Da Gama in Cape Town on Saturday. Her vehicle is missing. “The police are investigating a case of murder and are yet to make arrests,” police said in a statement.

Cele will be joined by Western Cape police managers led by provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola expressed sadness at Van Rooyen's death and called on criminal justice role players to bring the perpetrators swiftly to book.

“The safety of our judicial officers remains an utmost priority. Magistrate Van Rooyen’s untimely passing is a devastating loss to our judiciary and our courts. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends and colleagues,” Lamola said.

The ministry said Van Rooyen started her career as a prosecutor in 1997, working in the district and regional courts before becoming a state advocate in the Western Cape high court.

“She became an acting magistrate in 2016 where she presided at various magistrate's courts in the Western Cape and was, with effect from October 2021, permanently appointed as additional magistrate for the Vredenburg court,” the ministry said.

TimesLIVE

