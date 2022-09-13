×

South Africa

Inquiry to be established to probe what led to Jagersfontein dam collapse

13 September 2022 - 21:42
Charlesville, a small township in the Jagersfontein near Bloemfontein, has been left in ruins after a mudslide from mining company Jagersfontein Development destroyed houses, cars and electrical infrastructure on Sunday morning.
Image: THULANI MBELE

A formal inquiry will be established to look into the disaster in Jagersfontein which left many people displaced and at least one person dead.

This is according to the minister of mineral resources and energy, Gwede Mantashe.

He told journalists shortly after a meeting with the mining company, Jagersfontein Developments (Pty) Ltd, that when there is a disaster in any mine, an inquiry is launched and investigations are done.

"People make submissions, people raise questions and the inquiry determines the outcome," he said.

He said saying the incident happened because someone had been negligent would be like putting the cart before the horse "and is quite dangerous in a situation of a disaster".

Mantashe said they visited the disaster area and would try to understand the cause of the disaster, if there were any precautions that could have been taken and if the dam was regularly inspected.

"We don't want anybody to compromise evidence that may be helpful in that inquiry and that is the essence of visiting a disaster site.

"There is going to be an inquiry which is a formal process where evidence is led, witnesses are called and there will be a report that will be a public document," he said.

When asked how it will go about, he said an inquiry was done by a legal person and is a technical issue that is done properly.

"It is a legal process and I am sure this time around the department of labour will lead it," he said.

Marius de Villiers, legal compliance officer at Jagersfontein Developments (Pty) Ltd at this stage they don't know how the incident occurred.

"I've had numerous reports and the minister has said as well that we need to have that investigation done. We can't speculate at this stage," he said.

De Villiers said proper testing was needed to determine whether the dam was safe.

He said the latest engineering report was submitted in June this year.

"We have to do that quarterly and we have complied with all the conditions of the licence. Until the investigation is done we cannot make any decision, our main thing is emergency procedures to safeguard the lives of the people. That was done," he said.

He said they were getting to the phase where they could start with the clean-up operation and the investigations.

He said if gross and negligence was found, those responsible would be treated accordingly.

He said only when the investigations are concluded will he have an idea of what would happen with the affected residents.

He said the mining company was providing relief to the victims of the disaster and that they had already spent about R600,000 paying for hotels accommodating victims in Bloemfontein and neighbouring areas.

"We have arranged for electricity, hopefully that will be connected today. The water was connected yesterday. Engineers are working on the reports. There are people out in the rivers looking for pollution.

"That someone died is tragic. We must not now try to put blame on people for what happened. Let the process continue and be done, whereafter a decision will be made," he said.

TimesLIVE

