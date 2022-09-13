LISTEN | EXPLAINER: How will Mkhwebane’s ‘extremely urgent’ court bid pan out?

Sunday Times legal reporter Franny Rabkin explains Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s situation.
The suspended public protector's urgent court application to immediately return to work came after the DA appealed against a Western Cape High Court judgment that her suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa was unlawful. The presidency will challenge the judgment in the Constitutional Court.
Deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka has also entered the fray to keep Mkhwebane out of office, instructing lawyers to intervene in the urgent matter.
Rabkin explains the implications of Mkhwebane’s court battles and those of her opponents and what's likely to happen.
What Mkhwebane’s court bid to return to work means and what’s yet likely to happen
