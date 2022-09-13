Mpumalanga father on murder charge after daughter he slapped dies

A man whose daughter died after he allegedly assaulted her in Phola near Ogies made his first appearance before the Ogies magistrate’s court on Monday where he faced a charge of murder.
It is alleged that around 11pm on Saturday, an argument broke out between Fannie Mtshali and his 24-year-old daughter, said Brig Selvy Mohlala.
He did not name the daughter.
The argument led to a physical confrontation during which Mtshali “slapped her” and she lost consciousness. Mohlala said police and paramedics were called to the scene but upon arrival, the woman was certified dead.
Mtshali was remanded in custody and the matter postponed to September 19 for a formal bail application.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
